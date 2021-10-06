Ispolink 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.09 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Ispolink has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.99 or 0.00245453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00110729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,833,416 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

