Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 20,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,729,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 948,065 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 3,360,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,249,402. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

