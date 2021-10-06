Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. Itron has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 13.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after buying an additional 267,210 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 35.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,773,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,456,000 after purchasing an additional 459,922 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Itron by 32.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

