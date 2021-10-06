Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.22.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

