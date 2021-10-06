Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. 523,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,633. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

