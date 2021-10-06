Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.43. 1,139,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 604,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -135.97 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $86.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.