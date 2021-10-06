JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Trading Up 0.8%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 99,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 538,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

The firm has a market cap of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 166.02% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of JanOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in JanOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JanOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the second quarter worth $103,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

