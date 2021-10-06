Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group accounts for about 1.4% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Janus Henderson Group worth $147,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,092 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 257,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,624,000 after acquiring an additional 286,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,513,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,753,000 after acquiring an additional 215,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE JHG traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 883,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.