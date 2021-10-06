Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17.

