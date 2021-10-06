Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Cut by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.36% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $39,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $8.83 on Wednesday, reaching $136.91. 1,219,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,002. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $580,497 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

