JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on JDSPY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

JDSPY opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

