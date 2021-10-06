JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on JDSPY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

