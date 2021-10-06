Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €13.70 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €13.70 ($16.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.03 ($14.16).

ENI stock traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €11.85 ($13.95). The stock had a trading volume of 75,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €11.42 ($13.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion and a PE ratio of -169.34.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

