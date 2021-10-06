Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,976.91 ($25.83).

RDSB traded down GBX 43.20 ($0.56) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,664.20 ($21.74). 4,973,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,099. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,714 ($22.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,466.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,396.53.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

