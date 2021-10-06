Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. 764,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,297. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

