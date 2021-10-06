Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBT. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of GBT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. 1,371,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,680. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

