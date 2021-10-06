Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 579,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

