Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Airlines Group in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of AAL opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.82) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.