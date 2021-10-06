Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ICON Public Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for ICON Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the medical research company will earn $14.02 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $262.47 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $301.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.29.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ICON Public by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.