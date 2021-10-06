Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

ADRNY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.9858 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

