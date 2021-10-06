Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Petrofac Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Petrofac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Petrofac’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on POFCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $788.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

