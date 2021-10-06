Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,272,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after acquiring an additional 475,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after buying an additional 717,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Triumph Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

