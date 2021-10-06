Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after acquiring an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,755,000 after acquiring an additional 152,697 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

