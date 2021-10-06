Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. Textron has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $74.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Textron by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,851,000 after buying an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,493,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,231 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Textron by 573.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 53,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.