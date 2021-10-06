Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

IBKR stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,304,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 912,894 shares of company stock valued at $57,211,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

