Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.24 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

LUV stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

