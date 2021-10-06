JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 499.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 169,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.