John O’Reilly Sells 15,268 Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) Stock

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) insider John O’Reilly sold 15,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £25,955.60 ($33,911.16).

The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 163.60 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The Rank Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £766.35 million and a PE ratio of -10.12.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

