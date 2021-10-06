Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.72% of Johnson Controls International worth $2,305,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.48. 3,358,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,122. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.