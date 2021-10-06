Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,320,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,038,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,311,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day moving average is $167.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

