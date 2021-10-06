Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.79% of Johnson & Johnson worth $38,126,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after acquiring an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,766,000 after buying an additional 142,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,769,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $420.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

