Joint Ventures (JOINT) One Day Volume Hits $12,723.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $67,141.49 and $12,723.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00225503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00102925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

