JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 66,307 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.31% of Terreno Realty worth $104,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

