JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 8.94% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $116,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. 2,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $44,844.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,953.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

