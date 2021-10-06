JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.41% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $112,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.91. 275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,601. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.