JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of Ryanair worth $105,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after buying an additional 1,950,661 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $13,878,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after buying an additional 314,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 223,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. 2,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $79.24 and a one year high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

