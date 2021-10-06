JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Tuya worth $111,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC increased its position in Tuya by 5.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 999,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tuya by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 88,485 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Tuya by 96.8% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,773 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Tuya by 165.9% during the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 639,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 398,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tuya by 7.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,064,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 76,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUYA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,169. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

