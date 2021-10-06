JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,319 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.33% of Semtech worth $104,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after buying an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 61.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after buying an additional 498,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $25,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Semtech stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,586 shares of company stock worth $4,057,978. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

