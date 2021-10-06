JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 29,846 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of United Rentals worth $104,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI traded down $10.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $342.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,463. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.25 and a 52-week high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.