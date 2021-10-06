JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 64,719 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64,719 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of Vulcan Materials worth $104,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 92,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 209,464 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $172.72. 23,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,201. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $131.36 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

