JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of General Mills worth $102,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in General Mills by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 28.2% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 29.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $279,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,682 shares of company stock worth $3,867,778. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.48. 49,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,359. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

