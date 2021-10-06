JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $104.25 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Sun Life Financial worth $104,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $53.57. 8,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,494. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

