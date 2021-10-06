JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $106.78 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,886,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,189,568 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.92% of Graphic Packaging worth $106,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after buying an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after acquiring an additional 188,968 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,886 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,220,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,217,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,230,000 after acquiring an additional 216,218 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. 14,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,691. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

