JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $108.63 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.49% of Digital Turbine worth $108,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 60,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

