JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $110.01 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.59% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $110,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,767,000 after buying an additional 691,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,187,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,683,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 772,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

