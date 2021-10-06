JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $110.69 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389,675 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Arch Capital Group worth $110,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $142,620,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 721.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,704 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,727,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,412.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,819,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,332 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. 20,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,981. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $42.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

