JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $111.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.90% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $111,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 277.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.15. 3,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,875. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $220.25 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

