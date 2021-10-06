JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $112.39 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.29% of Commerce Bancshares worth $112,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $69.55. 535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

