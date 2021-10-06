JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $114.29 Million Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,338,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,109 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.40% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $114,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,388,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $3,595,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $80,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,489.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock valued at $433,350,962.

OCDX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,160. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.