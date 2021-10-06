JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $115.76 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Chewy worth $115,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after buying an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 3,703.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Chewy by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,573,000 after purchasing an additional 232,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 220.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Chewy stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.86. 31,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,831. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,160.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

